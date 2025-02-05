'It's brutal': Resident who lives near troubled Whispering Pines says he is thankful for federal operation

AURORA, Colo. — A man who lives in the same neighborhood as Whispering Pines Apartments, in the area of E. Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road, said after years of alarming activity in the area, he is relieved that federal authorities have stepped in.

"I’m finally glad somebody is doing something about this, you know?" Eric Swank told Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski. "I live right over here. My wife and kids come walking by here every day, you know? And they're scared.”

Denver7 Eric Swank

Several federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and others, conducted multiple operations on Wednesday, which included the Edge of Lowry and Cedar Run apartments, among others.

The FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and DEA agents were all present at Whispering Pines on Wednesday morning, starting a bit after 7 a.m., Denver7's Kovaleski confirmed. After detaining a few people and carrying out small bags of unknown items, they left the scene a little before 8:30 a.m.

Denver7

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations said "100+" suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members were the target of Wednesday's operation, but it's not yet clear exactly where those individuals were found.

Hear from our chief investigator about what unfolded at the complex at Colfax and Chambers on Wednesday morning in the video below.

Operation with federal agents clears from apartment near Colfax and Chambers in Aurora

Denver7 covered issues at the complex in September, where residents shared details about their poor living conditions. It was one of multiple Aurora apartment complexes that was thrown into the national spotlight following reports of activities involving TdA. The complex's owner, CBZ Management, said gang members prevented them from making repairs at their Aurora properties and that it was too dangerous for their employees to be on site.

However, code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020 show numerous violations prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro, including mice infestations, ceiling damage, and dozens of unlawful vehicles parked in the parking lot of Whispering Pines. Aurora city officials say property owners failed to address and resolve most of these issues.

Hear more about concerns about the conditions at Whispering Pines last fall in our video below from September.

Tenants at troubled Aurora apartment complex call on landlord, city to address poor living conditions

On Wednesday morning after the federal operation, Swank told Denver7 that somebody had shot at him on Monday evening near Whispering Pines, forcing him to hide under a truck but luckily leaving him unhurt.

“Everything is just traumatic around here," Swank said. "You know, like I said, I got shot at the day before yesterday right there.”

He said the area has been troubled for years. He has called it home for more than a decade.

“I feel glad that somebody's finally doing something about this place," Swank told Denver7. "You know, I got 13 grandkids. I got four children. You know, we walk by here every day. And they're scared to come out of the house. I mean, it's brutal. It really is. It's brutal.”

Hear directly from Eric Swank about the past few years around Whispering Pines, and his relief regarding Wednesday's operations.

Resident who lives near troubled Whispering Pines says he is thankful for federal operation

He walked outside his home Wednesday morning to see a bunch of investigators, and knew what was going on, he said.

“Early this morning, you know, I came outside, you know. I had the news on already," he said. "You know, news was already out here. I came around the corner and all the investigators out here doing what they're supposed to be doing.”

He offered his thanks to the federal agents who were working in his neighborhood early Wednesday: "Thank you for all your hard work. I'm a Marine. You know, I thank you for all your hard work. Finally doing something about this place.”