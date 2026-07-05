'It's a collaborative decision': Why some cities kept fireworks shows despite state's fire danger

DENVER — High fire danger and drought conditions forced cities across the state, including the Denver metro, to make tough decisions about whether to cancel or keep their Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Broomfield, Thornton, and Aurora were among the cities that pressed ahead, but not without more safety precautions.

North Metro Fire Rescue Division Chief of Fire Prevention Steve Gosselin said the decision to hold or cancel a show is not made lightly, and includes collaboration with fire officials, pyrotechnicians, and city leaders.

"It could be very specific to the launch site itself, whether or not a show is safe to go or not go," Gosselin said. "To put on a professional show, we have to build a relationship with the city, as well as the lead pyrotechnician, which starts months in advance in site preparation."

In Broomfield, he said crews prepared the Broomfield County Commons Park launch site by rototilling about 20 acres of the field to reduce the risk of fire from falling debris and ash.

"So it's basically dirt, so there's very little to no risk in anything catching on fire as a result of debris and ashes from the fireworks display itself," Gosselin said.

The City of Thornton said it modified this year's fireworks display, using fireworks designed to limit how far debris can spread. In a Facebook post, the city fire department said crews planned to wet down the launch and fall-out areas before the show and to strategically place firefighters and a brush truck throughout the event at Carpenter Park Fields.

In Aurora, the city reversed course on its original decision to allow personal fireworks, now banning their sale and use through the Fourth of July because of a Stage 2 fire ban put in place Friday.

"That was based on looking at metrics and also what has been going on in the state," said Aurora Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Samantha Hickerson. "I think people understand that we're trying to help protect our city and protect the people in our community as best that we can."

Despite the Stage 2 fire ban, the city moved forward with its fireworks display at the Aurora Municipal Center.

"We are taking very detailed, large precautions to make sure that everything is safe. We are professionals doing this," Hickerson said. "Our crews are there to watch if something catches on fire so that we can put it out, but our crews work really hard to make sure that that doesn't happen."