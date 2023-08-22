"It will help our healing process:" Family of deadly hit-and-run victim asking for help finding suspect

DENVER — Police are asking for the community's help in finding the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving them for dead in Denver last week.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Luis Ramirez.

Denver7 spoke with Ramirez's siblings who are pleading for anyone with information to come forward. "It's going to be a healing process for a long time," said Jennifer Venegas, Luis' older sister.

She and her brother, Marco Ramirez, are still processing the tragedy that took their brother's life. They said Ramirez was crossing the street near East 39th and Paris Street in Denver on Aug. 15.

He was on his way to a Motel 6 after making a quick run to the nearby gas station. Ramirez suffered fatal injuries after being left for dead by the suspected driver, according to police.

"We know that the vehicle was driving pretty fast. His door flew open," said Venegas, "We would really appreciate if somebody has seen the truck or know something, to call, to come forward."

Detectives described the vehicle as a black, late-model truck with a red driver side door and blue painter's tape on the front side passenger window in a grid pattern. The truck may have light to moderate front-end damage.

"Just knowing that somebody came forward and took responsibility for what happened — it will help our healing process," said Venegas.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information that may help police in making an arrest.

The Ramirez family has launched a GoFundMeto help with the unexpected expenses.

