Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police search for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run at E. 39th Ave. and Paris St.

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Sirens
Posted at 1:04 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 15:04:55-04

DENVER – Police need your help to find a suspected driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving them for dead in northeast Denver last week.

The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 15 shortly after midnight at E. 39th Av. and Paris St. Police said the driver was going east on E. 39th when they struck a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time.

The victim in the crash – who has not been identified – suffered fatal injuries after being left for dead by the suspected driver, according to police.

Detectives said the vehicle – described as a black, late model truck with a red driver side door and blue painters’ tape on the front side passenger window in a grid pattern – may have light to moderate front end damage.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information that may help police in making an arrest.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 21, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know