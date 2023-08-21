Denver police search for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run at E. 39th Ave. and Paris St.

DENVER – Police need your help to find a suspected driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving them for dead in northeast Denver last week.

The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 15 shortly after midnight at E. 39th Av. and Paris St. Police said the driver was going east on E. 39th when they struck a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time.

The victim in the crash – who has not been identified – suffered fatal injuries after being left for dead by the suspected driver, according to police.

Detectives said the vehicle – described as a black, late model truck with a red driver side door and blue painters’ tape on the front side passenger window in a grid pattern – may have light to moderate front end damage.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information that may help police in making an arrest.

