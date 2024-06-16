DENVER — A Denver nonprofit is helping women purchase their first home with $10,000 grants, making the dream of homeownership a reality for many Colorado women.

Two years ago, Danielle Williams thought she would never be a homeowner. The Aurora single mother lived in her mother's basement with her two daughters, Queen and Empress.

Today, Williams and her daughters are in a brand new home after receiving a boost from Project I See You. The organization is giving women homebuyers grants worth up to $10,000 to help them purchase their first home.

Williams received $8,000 through the group's program, Shared Power.

"It makes me feel seen," said Williams. "Being a single mother, it seems like you're forgotten all the time."

She said having a home to call her own has changed her life.

'It makes me feel seen': Denver nonprofit gives women $10K grants to help buy their first home

Since 2021, Project I See You has awarded 70 grants to Colorado women. However, the demand has skyrocketed in the past month, with 156 new applicants.

There is a need like this in Denver and there's really no one else doing what we're doing in Denver," said Mercy Tucker, the executive director of Project I See You.

Tucker is trying to raise funds to meet the high demand. The group has more than 450 applicants and a $1 million fundraising goal.

"We are at a place where we really need to raise a million dollars to be able to meet that need," said Tucker.

Project I See You is welcoming donations online. If you're interested in applying for a grant, click here.