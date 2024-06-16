Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'It makes me feel seen': Denver nonprofit gives women $10K grants to help buy their first home

A Denver nonprofit is helping women purchase their first home with $10,000 grants, making the dream of homeownership a reality for many Colorado women.
Poster image - 2024-06-16T110715.751.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 16, 2024

DENVER — A Denver nonprofit is helping women purchase their first home with $10,000 grants, making the dream of homeownership a reality for many Colorado women.

Two years ago, Danielle Williams thought she would never be a homeowner. The Aurora single mother lived in her mother's basement with her two daughters, Queen and Empress.

Today, Williams and her daughters are in a brand new home after receiving a boost from Project I See You. The organization is giving women homebuyers grants worth up to $10,000 to help them purchase their first home.

Williams received $8,000 through the group's program, Shared Power.

"It makes me feel seen," said Williams. "Being a single mother, it seems like you're forgotten all the time."

She said having a home to call her own has changed her life.

'It makes me feel seen': Denver nonprofit gives women $10K grants to help buy their first home

Since 2021, Project I See You has awarded 70 grants to Colorado women. However, the demand has skyrocketed in the past month, with 156 new applicants.

There is a need like this in Denver and there's really no one else doing what we're doing in Denver," said Mercy Tucker, the executive director of Project I See You.

Tucker is trying to raise funds to meet the high demand. The group has more than 450 applicants and a $1 million fundraising goal.

"We are at a place where we really need to raise a million dollars to be able to meet that need," said Tucker.

Project I See You is welcoming donations online. If you're interested in applying for a grant, click here.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News