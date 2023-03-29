'It can happen anywhere': Dozens discuss solutions to teen gun violence, restoring sense of school safety

DENVER — Less than a week after a shooting inside of East High School sent two deans to the hospital, dozens of community leaders gathered to discuss solutions to stop the violence in schools.

“It was one of the deans I'm close with who got shot," said Landen Holloway, a junior at East High School. "It happened to someone I'm close with. What if it happens to me next?”

Holloway was a member of the panel speaking to the crowd gathered at New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday evening. He is part of a group at East High School called Young Educated Black Men, which provides a comfortable place for students to speak about whatever may be on their minds.

“Most of the gun violence that's happening now is in our community, the Black and brown community. So I think, if anything, we should be speaking up about it most because it's happening to us," Holloway said. “I feel safe in my school but I think what's going on, it could be prevented... It's not an East High School thing that's going on, because it can happen anywhere.”

John Bailey, director of the Colorado Black Round Table, called the meeting and invited community leaders like Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and members of the Denver Public School Board.

“There's a need for action. There's a need for positive change, and there's a need for healing," Bailey said. “I'm less concerned about who's responsible. But whoever's responsible, I need them to be responsive.”

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday having officers in schools is only a small part of the equation when it comes to curbing violence.

“Certainly their purpose is not to do random searches of students in schools. Their purpose is not to roam the halls and be an authoritative figure. Their purpose is really to be there to engage with students in a healthy way," explained Thomas. “I'm hopeful that they create a sense of safety, but I don't intend for these officers to be going around and issuing citations.”

Instead, Thomas said school safety solutions start with the community ensuring juveniles know they are supported and have the chance for a safe and successful future.

“I don't believe that we're too far gone. I really think that there are enough people who care and enough people who have influence over decisions that, I think that we can create something that is safe for everyone," said the police chief.

Holloway believes one small way to start seeing real change is implementing regular check-ins with students, both on campus and at home.

“What's going on in your life? What’s some good accomplishments? What’s something you need to work on?” said Holloway. "You never know what someone's going through.”