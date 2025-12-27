Is Denver ready to get back out and about the day after Christmas?

DENVER — Are we ready to start moving again after Christmas? The measuring stick in this instance is the McGregor Square skating rink in Downtown Denver.

And the answer is yes.

It opened at 11 a.m. Friday and people were waiting in line.

"I'm not surprised there’s a line right now," Brooke Bishop, the Chief Operating Officer at x said. "I think people are looking for a reason to get out of the house. It will be busy today."

Mike Castellucci

And Brooke was right. Skaters were enjoying the warm weather and the cold ice. Like Emmy Ju who wanted to come her with her friends to celebrate her 15th birthday.

"I like the environment," Emmy said. "This is a perfect temperature. It's warm enough that I don’t need a jacket, but the ice is cold!"

And there is still time to enjoy the rink. It will be open everyday until January 4th, then Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through January 25th.

There are also theme nights including 80's Night on January 3rd, Pajama Night on January 10th, and Home Team Skate Night on January 17th.