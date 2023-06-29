Watch Now
Investigation underway into shootout between suspect and Greeley police officer Wednesday

Suspect who shot at the officer on the run, Weld County Sheriff's Officer says
Greeley police
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 29, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate a shootout between a suspect and a Greeley police officer Wednesday.

The officer reported suspicious activity near the intersection of 6th St. and 12th Ave., according to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office involved in the investigation. The suspect ran from the Greeley officer, turned around and pointed a gun at the officer.

The officer returned fire as the suspect continued running.

Investigators searched the area but could not find the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

If anyone in the community has any information relevant to the investigation, the Weld County Sheriff's Office asks you to contact Det. Mark Geyer at 970-400-5392.

