Investigation underway after small fire spotted east of Dillon Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a small fire was spotted east of the Dillon Reservoir near Summit County's Swan Mountain on Friday.

Summit Fire & EMS, along with crews from the U.S. Forest Service, responded to the wildfire, which they are calling the Swan Fire after the nearby Swan Mountain. It is burning on USFS land near the trailhead for Soda Creek and Groovy Uvi Trail. No structures are threatened.



As of about 9 a.m. Friday, the fire was small — just 8 feet by 8 feet — and was smoldering and creeping in heavy dead and downed timber and duff, Summit Fire & EMS said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story once we learn more.

Denver7 took a look at the reality of year-round wildfires in our special "Burned Out" in November. Watch it below and read our in-depth story here.