Investigation into cause of Nederland shopping center fire continues

NEDERLAND, Colo. — The investigation into a Nederland fire that destroyed the Caribou Village Shopping Center in October continues with no official cause.

The fire broke out early in the morning on Oct. 9 and evacuations were ordered shortly afterward. The fire severely damaged about 20 businesses in the shopping center.

Nobody was injured.

In an update posted online earlier this month, the Town of Nederland said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has conducted a fire investigation. While the ATF has not released an official cause as of publishing time, early statements from witnesses indicated no credible evidence that the fire had been set intentionally, the town said.

"The Town does not control the timing or release of ATF findings," the town said.

The property owner of the shopping center, Tebo Properties, has been responsible for post-fire responses.

"The property owner has taken steps to secure the site, including installing fencing and maintaining on-site security," the town said. "These measures are intended to prevent unauthorized access, reduce safety risks to the public, and protect the site while insurance investigations, environmental assessments, and required permitting processes are completed."

The town also reported that the cleanup process has been "sequential and complex." Once the state issues its approval, the Town of Nederland can issue a demolition permit.