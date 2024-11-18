Investigation continues after double homicide at Utah Park in Aurora on Sunday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have released more details about Sunday's fatal shooting at Utah Park as they continue their investigation to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report that somebody had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke with an 18-year-old woman, who said she had been shot while at a park in Aurora.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Aurora detectives determined the victim and several other people had attended a house party in south Aurora. A fight had broken out at the party. Afterward, a group left the party and went to Utah Park, located at 1800 S. Peoria St. Shortly before 2 a.m., a shooting broke out, Aurora police said. The shooting involved multiple people, however no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

When officers responded to Utah Park, they found two people — an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Aurora — who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Both of them died at the scene, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify them.

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Aurora's Utah Park

Aurora investigators said they believe the shooting at Utah Park was an isolated incident.

They are working to identify suspects.

Pete Sepper, who lives nearby, told Denver7 that he was out for a walk Sunday morning and saw all the police vehicles.

"It's disheartening," he said.

Other residents in the Utah Park area told Denver7 that Sunday's incident was not the first shooting in the neighborhood.

"There's a bad element that's coming in here at night, and this is how they resolve their issues," said Jeff Claxton, who lives close to the park. "This has been going on for a long time here. This is not the first time we've had people killed over here."

Anybody with information, including video evidence of the shooting, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can stay anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.