Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Aurora's Utah Park

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead in Utah Park after a third victim walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

"Investigators think the shooting occurred about 1:55 a.m.," according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

The third victim walked into a local hospital with serious injuries at 2:15 a.m.

After talking with that victim, officers responded to the park on South Peoria Street and East Jewell Avenue were two additional victims were found dead.

The ages and identities of the people involved have not yet been confirmed.

"Based on information developed so far, investigators believe this was an isolated incident among known parties and there is no danger to the public," police said in a release.

People living around Utah Park are being asked to check their doorbell cameras or other security camera video and to contact non-emergency dispatch at 303-627-3100 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) if they have any evidence of the shooting.