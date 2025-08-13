Intoxicated passenger waving skateboard forces LA-bound Breeze flight to land in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — An intoxicated passenger aboard an LA-bound Breeze flight who police said was yelling racist slurs at staff and waving a skateboard around was arrested after the flight was diverted to Grand Junction Wednesday.

Breeze Airways — a low-cost carrier based in Provo, Utah — said Flight MX704 took off from Norfolk, Virginia, and was heading to Los Angeles when an unruly passenger "initiated a physical altercation with other Guests and Flight Attendants."

The plane landed safely at Grand Junction Regional Airport around 11:15 a.m., where the man was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department at the direction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

His name and possible charges have yet to be released.

Grand Junction police said during the flight, staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he was able to break free both times. Police said that at no time did the man "physically assault anyone, and no injuries were reported."

However, in a statement, Breeze Airways said, "One Flight Attendant and one Guest were evaluated for minor injuries. Our focus now is on taking care of our Crew and remaining Guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible."