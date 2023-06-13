Interstate 70 at Harlan St. back open in both directions after semi-truck crash Tuesday morning

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Interstate 70 is now open in both directions after a semi-truck crash at Harlan Street, just after Sheridan Boulevard, Tuesday morning closed down the highway for hours, so the wreck could be cleaned up and investigated.

The truck driver allegedly fell asleep while driving Eastbound on I-70 and then struck the center barrier in a construction zone, Wheat Ridge Police tweeted just after 5 o'clock Tuesday.

The trailer overturned and caused a collision in the Westbound lanes, Wheat Ridge PD said.

There were no reported injuries.

Accident alert: Truck driver allegedly fell asleep, struck center barrier on I-70EB at Harlan. Trailer overturned, caused collision in WB lanes. Fortunately no injuries, but we have both directions shutdown for investigation/clean-up. pic.twitter.com/y1deCyi1Xw — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) June 13, 2023

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use 44th Ave. to Wadsworth Boulevard and then back to I-70. He also suggested commuters drive east on Interstate 76 to Interstate 25, then head South.

