Interstate 70 at Harlan St. back open in both directions after semi-truck crash Tuesday morning

Wheat Ridge Police say truck driver reportedly fell asleep, struck center barrier on Eastbound I-70 at Harlan St.
Wheat Ridge Police say a truck driver allegedly fell asleep Tuesday morning and struck the center barrier on EB I-70 at Harlan St., trailer overturned and caused collision on WB I-70.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:32:30-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Interstate 70 is now open in both directions after a semi-truck crash at Harlan Street, just after Sheridan Boulevard, Tuesday morning closed down the highway for hours, so the wreck could be cleaned up and investigated.

The truck driver allegedly fell asleep while driving Eastbound on I-70 and then struck the center barrier in a construction zone, Wheat Ridge Police tweeted just after 5 o'clock Tuesday.

The trailer overturned and caused a collision in the Westbound lanes, Wheat Ridge PD said.

There were no reported injuries.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use 44th Ave. to Wadsworth Boulevard and then back to I-70. He also suggested commuters drive east on Interstate 76 to Interstate 25, then head South.

