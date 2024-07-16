Ingrid Andress, Grammy nominee and Rock Canyon HS alum, going viral for ‘worst’ national anthem rendition

Ingrid Andress, a four-time Grammy nominee who grew up in Highlands Ranch, went viral for her national anthem performance ahead of Major League Baseball’ Home Run Derby Monday night – for the wrong reasons.

Folks online were putting her a capella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner among the “worst” of all-time.

Andress, who attended Rock Canyon High School before becoming an accomplished country singer, took quite a bit of creative liberty with several notes. Some of MLB’s All-Stars on-hand appeared to have a hard time keeping a straight face.

Watch the full performance below:

The Home Run Derby national Anthem in its entirety.



You’re welcome.



pic.twitter.com/nzCoUJpy16 — Savage (@SavageSports_) July 16, 2024

Social media users were unimpressed by Andress’s take on the anthem.

“Worst national anthem rendition ever,” one user wrote.

“That national anthem was………..different,” another posted. “Wait wait what I meant was terrible.”

“In good news, apparently, I'm qualified to sing the national anthem at the All-Star game Home Run Derby,” one user joked.

“Not the national anthem we wanted, but the national anthem we deserved,” another quipped.

Another user said Andress’s anthem was “Fergie-level,” a nod to the famous pop singer Fergie’s bizarre rendition before the NBA All-Star Game in 2018.

Some were saying Andress’s performance was emblematic of a bigger issue with the Home Run Derby.

“The 2024 HR Derby was such a snooze fest that the main thing being talked about from it is how bad the national anthem was,” one user wrote. “We need legitimate stars in the Home Run Derby again. Bad.”

Andress was nominated for the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking" in last year's 65th Grammys.

Two years earlier, she received three nominations: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best New Artist.