‘That was not me’: Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during viral national anthem, is now going to rehab

Ingrid Andress, the one-time Highlands Ranch resident and accomplished country music singer whose botched national anthem went viral Monday, said on Tuesday that she was drunk during the off-beat performance and is checking into rehab.

Andress sang the national anthem ahead of Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Her a cappella performance set the internet ablaze.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote in a note she posted to X. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

Andress, 32, attended Rock Canyon High School before becoming a four-time Grammy-nominated country musician. She was nominated for the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking" in last year's 65th Grammys.

Two years earlier, she received three nominations: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best New Artist.

Andress is set to release a new single titled “Colorado 9” later this month.