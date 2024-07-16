Watch Now
‘That was not me’: Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during viral national anthem, is now going to rehab

Andress's rendition of the national anthem ahead of Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas set the internet ablaze.
Posted: 11:42 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-16 14:46:12-04
Ingrid Andress, the one-time Highlands Ranch resident and accomplished country music singer whose botched national anthem went viral Monday, said on Tuesday that she was drunk during the off-beat performance and is checking into rehab.
Andress sang the national anthem ahead of Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Her a cappella performance set the internet ablaze.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote in a note she posted to X. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

Andress, 32, attended Rock Canyon High School before becoming a four-time Grammy-nominated country musician. She was nominated for the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking" in last year's 65th Grammys.

Two years earlier, she received three nominations: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best New Artist.

Andress is set to release a new single titled “Colorado 9” later this month.

