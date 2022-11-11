Infant at center of Denver Amber Alert found safe

DENVER — The infant at the center of a Denver Amber Alert was found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Denver Police Department announced on Friday morning.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said its officers were looking for 39-year-old Anwar Rhodes and the 11-month-old infant. Both were last seen near E. 30th Avenue and Ivy Street in a 2006 gray four-door Audi A4 station wagon with duct tape on its front bumper and Colorado license plate ALW-H70, police said.

DPD said thanks to a tip, authorities in Wyoming found the baby and Rhodes in the 8 a.m. hour Friday. Rhodes was arrested.

DPD said it is working to reunite the infant with his mother.

A spokesperson for the police department said Wednesday that Rhodes assaulted the mother of their child, took the child and fled.

The Amber Alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It is now deactivated.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.