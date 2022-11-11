Watch Now
Infant at center of Denver Amber Alert found safe

Denver Police Department
Police in Denver said an Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was taken from their mother by their father Wednesday after an alleged assault. The Denver Police Department said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday they were looking for 39-year-old Anwar Rhodes and the infant.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 11, 2022
DENVER — The infant at the center of a Denver Amber Alert was found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Denver Police Department announced on Friday morning.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said its officers were looking for 39-year-old Anwar Rhodes and the 11-month-old infant. Both were last seen near E. 30th Avenue and Ivy Street in a 2006 gray four-door Audi A4 station wagon with duct tape on its front bumper and Colorado license plate ALW-H70, police said.

DPD said thanks to a tip, authorities in Wyoming found the baby and Rhodes in the 8 a.m. hour Friday. Rhodes was arrested.

DPD said it is working to reunite the infant with his mother.

A spokesperson for the police department said Wednesday that Rhodes assaulted the mother of their child, took the child and fled.

The Amber Alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It is now deactivated.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.

