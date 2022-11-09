Watch Now
Police say Amber Alert issued for infant taken by father in Denver

Last seen in 2006 grey Audi four-door sedan
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:06:07-05

DENVER — Police in Denver said an Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was taken from their mother by their father Wednesday after an alleged assault.

The Denver Police Department said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday they were looking for 39-year-old Anwar Rhodes and the infant. Both were last seen in a 2006 grey four-door Audi sedan with duct tape on its front bumper, police said.

Police said they were last seen around 1:15 a.m. near 30th and Ivy.

A spokesperson for the police department said Rhodes assaulted the mother of their child, took the child and fled. Amber Alerts had not reached phones in Denver as of 1:58 p.m.

Rhodes is described as a Black male who is bald, with brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and about 150 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or spots the vehicle is asked to call 911.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

