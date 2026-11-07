Denver Public Schools shows off K-9 safety units as a new means to keep schools safe

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is turning to man's best friend to keep students and families safe, deploying nine specially trained dogs to detect firearms and explosives at various district events.

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Denver Public Schools shows off K9 safety units as new means to keep schools safe

The canine units, provided through Phantom K9, are part of an enhanced security program aimed at protecting students, staff, and families across the district.

"Currently, we have nine dogs assigned to DPS, and they vary from the Labradors to the German Torrey Pointers," said Jazz Stanze, President of Operations for Phantom K9.

The dogs are stationed strategically throughout event venues to monitor crowds before, during, and after, trained to identify threats even in large, crowded spaces.

"The dogs are able to pinpoint a firearm or any contraband on an individual in a targeted area amongst a large crowd, audience, fan goers, whatever," Stanze stated.

Stanze noted how the dogs' sense of smell gives them an advantage over other human security guards, creating a perfect dichotomy.

"The dog's capability to smell odor in a small amount in such a big area is a substantial difference from a hand swipe or some type of handheld technology," Stanze said.

For Joseph Guerra, a patrol officer with the DPS Department of Climate and Safety, the program is about more than detection; it's about building trust with the community.

"Us working with this new enhanced program, the canine units at our athletic sporting events, helps with deterrence and petty crime, if you will," said Guerra.

Guerra emphasized that the goal is to provide security without creating fear.

"We're just here to support and also not give anybody any anxiety or fear because that's what it can come across as. But it's just for us to collaborate and cooperate as a team and give that to our community," Guerra detailed.

The program leans on the friendly nature of the dogs to create a welcoming security presence.

"The reactions have been positive, if you will, because I mean they're dogs at the end of the day, so I feel like the human nature is to love on them and acknowledge them," Guerra said.

The dogs are trained to detect explosives and firearms to keep them off school campuses. In training exercises, handlers conceal a small amount of black powder in a hidden area for the dog to locate.

Stanze explained that detecting threats indoors is more challenging than outdoors.

"Exterior detection is a lot easier for a dog because it's natural, it's instinctual. The inside is where a dog is starting to understand objects and work through those objects," Stanze said.

Guerra emphasized to Denver7's Tyler Melito that the district remains committed to adapting its approach as threats evolve.

"Protocols are constantly changing. We're evolving, and we're just trying to show the community that we take their safety serious," Guerra said. "This is all teamwork, and our end goal essentially is the protection and the security of our staff, students, and stakeholders."

While the pilot program began last year, this marks the first year the dogs have been assigned to work DPS events full-time.