ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Data shows a decrease in physical use of force by Englewood Police officers over the last several years.

"The reality is we still have crime that happens, and we expect our officers to go out there and address crime," explained Englewood Police Chief David Jackson.

▶️ WATCH: Hear more from South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter's interview with Englewood's police chief.

Englewood Police Department reports drop in physical use of force over last several years

He acknowledged the department's goal is not to get use of force cases down to zero, but to make sure when it is used, that it is reasonable, justified, legal, responsible and professional.

Data from 2023 showed that of the 39,386 calls for service where police were in contact with community members, 0.48% resulted in various types of use of force.

Credit: Englewood Police Department 2023 Use of Force data from Englewood Police Department

In 2024, data showed that of the 39,050 calls for service where police came in contact with citizens, 0.27% resulted in officers using physical force.

That totaled 107 times.

Credit: Englewood Police Department 2024 Use of Force data from Englewood Police Department

Last year, data showed of the 37,018 calls for service where people came in contact with community members, 0.27% involved physical force or a weapon being shot.

Credit: Englewood Police Department 2025 Use of Force data from Englewood Police Department

While the number of calls for service has also dipped over the last few years, Jackson said there has been an intentional effort to reduce unnecessary use of force situations.

"There's also been a huge emphasis on de-escalation. We emphasize de-escalation not only in the classroom, but we also talk about it while we're doing our practical use of force training every year," he said.

"No matter what police department you talk to, you hear that phrase 'de-escalation' used. What does that mean specifically for Englewood?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"I do think that the word gets thrown out quite a bit. The truth of the matter is: taking your time and trying to verbally talk someone down. Another way that we have done that in the last few years is incorporate our co-responders, which are mental health professionals that ride with the officers," Jackson responded.

Denver7 Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter sits down with Englewood Police Chief David Jackson

He said the use of drones also allows officers on scene to create distance and speak to suspects in certain situations to avoid any physical contact.

"The other thing is, frankly, accountability. We have what we call the EIRC, the Englewood Incident Response Committee. That has attorneys on it, that also has peer officers, detectives, et cetera. We kind of look at each incident from a multitude of perspectives, and review those," he said.

Last year, an Englewood Police officer was fired after his actions at a traffic stop, which allegedly included an illegal chokehold, were reviewed. He was later criminally charged.

Englewood Englewood PD officer facing charges after tasing driver during traffic stop Stephanie Butzer

"We do have a responsibility to make sure that our officers are performing the way we want them to perform," Jackson said.

Data since 2023 also shows an uptick in car chases, with more than 100 recorded in both of the last two years. He explained that one reason for that is probably the use of technology.

"As that expands and we're able to locate more vehicles that have been used in violent crimes, we're able to locate them more effectively," he said.

Englewood partners with the company Flock Safety and operates license plate readers across the city.

"We chase violent felons, so because of the use of technology, we're probably able to identify those a little bit more quickly," Jackson said. "What we really try to limit is the dangers that are involved to the general public, and that's why we do limit our car chases."

Read the latest Use of Force Report for Englewood Police Department below: