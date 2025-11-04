Englewood PD officer terminated, facing charges after allegedly using illegal chokehold on driver in October

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Englewood police officer accused of performing a chokehold forbidden by state law on a driver in October has been terminated from his position and now faces multiple criminal charges.

Ryan Scott Vasina, 30, who has been terminated from his position since this incident, faces charges of second-degree assault (strangulation), third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct in connection with a traffic stop from the evening of Oct. 8. He turned himself in on an arrest warrant on Monday. Formal charges are expected soon.

The 20-year-old driver in the case was initially arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, but those have been dismissed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. According to Vasina's arrest affidavit, the driver never tried to resist, flee, or threaten the officer.

The case started around 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 near W. Union and S. Broadway. Vasina was on patrol at the time and decided to follow an Audi after seeing the driver change lanes in a suspicious manner, the affidavit reads. He saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign as he made a right turn, so he activated the vehicle's lights and stopped the driver at S. Layton Street and S. Lincoln Street, according to the district attorney's office and Vasina's arrest affidavit.

When Vasina approached the vehicle, the driver rolled down his window, and Vasina asked for his license. However, there appeared to be a language barrier, as the driver did not appear to speak English well, the district attorney's office said. The arrest affidavit shows he is a Venezuelan national and knew minimal English.

The driver was able to ask why he was stopped. Vasina did not answer him and continued to ask for his license. The affidavit reads that at no point did the driver refuse to provide his license.

Vasina called for a second patrol unit to respond and then told the driver to turn his car off. The driver did so. In an interview after the incident, the driver told investigators that he was remaining calm and respectful while Vasina was being "violent," the affidavit reads.

Englewood Police Department

According to body-worn camera footage, Carlos was using his phone, and later told authorities he was trying to look at a picture of his driver's license and a translator app on his phone, the affidavit reads. Around this same time, Vasina is seen on the footage putting on gloves, which typically happens when an officer believes they will be "hands on" with someone, the affidavit reads.

The officer opened the driver's side door and ordered him out of the car. He initially said "Get out" and then "levantese," which translates to "stand up" or "get up." The driver said in a later interview that he should have been provided a translator, as he did not understand Vasina's commands and did not know what was happening at the time, the affidavit reads. He added that he had been stopped for a traffic violation before — that resulted in a ticket — and was provided a translator.

The driver recalled being frightened and "thought there was going to be an attempt on his life" as Vasina repeatedly yelled "F***!" and insults at him, the affidavit reads. He said he tried to pull up the picture of his license on his phone and the translator app.

Vasina then reached into the car and the driver moved his hand away, and the officer responded, "Gimme your f***ing hand," the document continues. He told dispatch over his radio that the driver was fighting.

"It does not appear in the (body-worn camera) that (the driver) is fighting Vasina and is, instead, moving his hand from Vasina's grip," the affidavit reads. "(The driver's) left leg is outside the car. Vasina tells (the driver) again, 'Gimmie your f***ing hand!' before he disengaged and stepped back."

The district attorney's office added that the footage did not show the driver fighting in any way, including punching, kicking or striking the officer.

The driver told investigators that Vasina then threw himself on him and was "violent and aggressive," according to the affidavit.

Vasina removed his Taser as the driver leaned back into the car holding his phone, and said "Taser, I'm gonna tase you," gave the driver one second to comply and discharged the Taser on the driver, the affidavit reads. The driver yelled, "OK! OK!" as the officer used his radio to tell others that he had deployed the Taser, and then yelled at the driver to get on the ground.

The driver later said he thought the Taser was initially a firearm and he had been using his phone to share his location with his mother-in law, believing he was going to die.

The driver stood to get out of the car as the officer demanded he get on the ground, and before the driver could react, the officer took him to the ground in a chokehold, the affidavit reads. The driver recalled that he could not breathe and believed the officer was going to kill him. According to the body-worn camera footage, the driver did not resist the chokehold, which Vasina held in place for about 12 seconds, the affidavit reads.

The chokehold maneuver he used is illegal by state law. All chokeholds are prohibited under the Englewood Police Department’s Use of Force policy unless deadly force is authorized, the district attorney's office said.

Vasina's report on the case did not note the chokehold.

Once Vasina released his grip and handcuffed the driver, the body-worn camera footage recorded audio of the driver saying, "My neck, my neck." He said he was "confused" and "scared," and asked for water, which Vasina denied. The officer did call for medical attention due to the Taser.

The driver was then arrested and booked into jail. He was released and the charges were dismissed. According to the affidavit, the traffic violations that the driver was accused of are not arrestable crimes and did not warrant a use of force response.

The below photos were taken the day after the incident of the driver's neck.

Englewood Police Department

The driver told investigators that he never hit or disrespected Vasina throughout the entire interaction, which is corroborated by the officer's dash camera footage and body-worn camera video.

An internal affairs detective viewed the body-worn camera and dash camera footage and alerted command staff. Shortly afterward, Vasina was put on administrative leave and never worked another shift for the department, said Englewood Police Chief David Jackson.

Vasina has been charged with second-degree assault, which is a felony, along with third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct, which are both misdemeanors. He was terminated from the police department in October. He worked in the position since November 2024 and was with Colorado State Patrol previous to that, Jackson said.

District Attorney Amy Padden said a conviction of the felony assault charge carries a sentence of two to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

"This traffic stop did not have articulable probable cause and the language barrier contributed to Officer Vasina's immediate anger and frustration with the driver," the affidavit reads. "The ensuing interaction was littered with curse words and yelling at (the driver). Vasina attempted an arrest on (the driver) for the primary violation of asking why he was being asked for his driver's license. There was no communication in English or Spanish that (the driver) was being arrested or what was occurring. Vasina attempted to tell (the driver) once why he was stopping him and never attempted it again."

Englewood Police Chief Jackson said Vasina's actions do not reflect the values of the department, and that they remain committed to transparency in addressing the incident. He said Vasina's previous body-worn camera footage did not reveal any other issues with his police work.