Cherry Creek Innovation Campus expands this school year to include more students and career pathways

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - It's back to school season across Colorado and students who are taking courses at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus will be welcomed with extra resources.

"We have 40 acres of land here, of which we've only been occupying 18," said Steve Day, Principal at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus.

Things are getting bigger as the campus wraps up a major expansion and options are getting better.

"10th, 11th, and 12th grade, and we specifically give them industry-level experiences in multiple careers," Day said of the courses offered there.

RJ Alameini is an alumn, helping set up and expand the manufacturing pathway in the new expanded space. He signed up for manufacturing before he graduated back in 2024.

"School wasn't my thing. I've always liked working with my hands," Alameini said, "I got a lot of industry certifications using SolidWorks, actual hands-on Haas certifications as well."

The expansion now makes it possible for students to explore nine additional career pathways.



Automation, Robotics & Mechatronics (ARM)

Aerospace Technician

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

Veterinary Assistant

Heating and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Welding

Baking & Pastry

Film

Motion Design

There are now 25 total pathways. David Henderson, Chief Operating Officer with Cherry Creek School District, said he finds the welding and HVAC pathways the most interesting new offering.

"We may pull students right out of the classroom and into the workforce in the district where they learn the job, and I'm excited about that," Henderson said. He added that there are alumni students now working on the campus expansion and other district construction projects.

Prior to the expansion, there were 1,800 students from area high schools that were enrolled in career pathways, with a waitlist of 850.

"In the 2024 election, we asked our voters to support 10 new pathways and another 130,000 square feet in this space, so we're fortunate that our our community supported us," said Henderson.

Day reports the total construction cost of the expansion, equipment, and fees are near around $100 million.

The only eligibility requirement for the career pathway programs are for students to be high schoolers enrolled in the Cherry Creek School District.

"We don't look at we don't have a minimum GPA. We don't look at attendance or behavior. Everybody who applies is part of a lottery," said Day, "We're a public school. We we want to be open to everybody, and everybody should have an equal shot at being here."

This school year, 2,600 students will be able to take courses. As some of those students advance to the next level of the newer offerings, the expansion will serve around 3,300 students.

The school district said about 75% of students who participate continue onto college, and for those who go straight to the workforce, they are equipped with hands on experience and professional certifications.

"We're trying to front-load all of that career exploration in really meaningful ways. It's not an experience in one of our classrooms where we talk about a career. They're using the tools of the career. They're putting the uniform on of that industry professional. They're working with software that is industry grade," said Day.

Students can apply in December and the applications stay open until February before the lottery begins.