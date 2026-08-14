Wellington residents see higher water bills this summer, but town says rates haven't changed

WELLINGTON, Colo — Kirk Abercrombie turned his yard into a garden, so watering is a regular part of his routine. But lately, he has been cutting back.

His water bill in May was $103. His most recent bill in July jumped to $160.

"I was shocked to see it was that high, and then knowing that I had paid last month, and then seeing this month, I was like, 'Why the jump all of a sudden?'" Abercrombie said.

Wellington's Deputy Public Works Director Meagan Smith said the higher bills come down to usage, not a rate increase.

"If you're paying a high bill because you used more water in July than you did in June," Smith said.

Smith confirmed the town has not raised its water rates in 2026.

"Well, in 2026, we did not increase our water rates at all. So there are no new water rates this year. They're the same as they were in all of 2025," Smith said.

Wellington resident Carla Biddle said the town conducted a study of its water system and rate structure, paid for by residents through tax dollars.

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Wellington residents see higher water bills this summer, but the town says rates haven't changed

"They implemented a survey and study that we as residents paid for through our tax money, and it was to take a hard look at our current water situation and the structuring," Biddle said.

The town's Board of Trustees ultimately decided to keep the current rate structure in place. Smith said the alternative would have cost most customers more.

"The modified rate structure that the advisory group proposed would have raised bills, would have raised the water bill for by far the bulk of all customers in town," Smith said.

Some residents have also noticed a chlorine smell coming from their tap water. The town says factors contributing to the smell include water temperature and water sitting in household plumbing.

Abercrombie said he has already started changing his habits in response to the higher bills.

"I'm wondering what it's going to be like this month. And so I've been trying to keep my water. I mean, I'm only watering once a week now because it's. I mean, I don't want to pay that much," Abercrombie said.

Smith said the town is working to find ways to reduce costs.

"Always actively navigating opportunities to decrease costs, such as grant applications," Smith said.

For residents like Biddle, the bills are adding to a broader financial strain.

"You know, any small raise you might see is exponentially defeated because of the cost of living across the board," Biddle said.