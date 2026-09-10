GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve a proposed data center that could become the largest in Colorado.

The roughly 41-acre data center is planned for the former Carestream Health site in an unincorporated area of Weld County near Windsor. The New York-based company Global AI is proposing the project.

Watch Peter Choi's report in the video player below:

Weld County commissioners approve proposed 41-acre data center

During a public hearing on Wednesday, commissioners heard from the company and community members who raised concerns about the project's potential impacts, including water use, noise, the power grid, and the company's outreach to nearby residents.

Global AI presented its data center plans during the hearing. Community members who spoke during public comment said they want more information and transparency before the project moves forward.

Patricia Nelson-Garcia spoke against the company's special-use permit.

“So I'm here today to testify against the special use permit for Global AI's data center that will be located here in Windsor," Nelson-Garcia said.

She said she has concerns about the project's water plans and its potential impact on the power grid.

“I have a lot of concerns about water, but additionally, we are concerned about the stress that this is going to cause on the grid and how that's going to impact ratepayers," Nelson-Garcia said.

During the meeting, Global AI was asked whether the company had reached out to people in the surrounding community.

“No, maybe that's a fault. Maybe we should've been much more out in the front of it, but that's not what we chose to do," a representative for Global AI said.

Nelson-Garcia said she believes more community outreach is necessary.

“Everybody's upset about the lack of community outreach. I found out about this the day before the hearing last week, and so I've been able to be involved," Nelson-Garcia said.

Noise and water supply were among the other concerns raised during the hearing. One community member said there is still not enough information about how the project could affect nearby residents.

“I was concerned about that, the proximity, and we really don't have a lot of information about how the impacts of that can affect a residential area," the community member said.

The community member also raised concerns about potential health impacts, saying, "My other concern is the frequency of unknown impacts that it has on the human body. That's not being addressed.”

Nelson-Garcia also questioned the company's track record.

“This is a corporation that's only two years old. They don't have a track record in Colorado," Nelson-Garcia said.

Despite those concerns, commissioners ultimately approved the permit in a 5-0 vote. Nelson-Garcia said community members will keep pushing for transparency and accountability as the project moves forward.

“We’re just here to make sure that our concerns are heard. And when something does happen, we're able to hold them accountable," Nelson-Garcia said.

After the vote, Global AI released a statement thanking the Weld County Board of Commissioners for reviewing the permit.

The company said it will continue moving the project forward while meeting county requirements, coordinating with local officials and sharing updates with the community.

Global AI said it also plans to focus on “delivering shared value for our neighbors.”