Thousands of students move into Colorado State University as the fall 2026 semester begins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Thousands of students moved into Colorado State University this week as the fall 2026 semester gets underway in Fort Collins.

At a time when some colleges across the country are facing enrollment challenges, CSU says it is seeing record demand.

CSU received a record number of applications for fall 2026 and says it is on track to welcome a record number of Colorado students to campus.

Amy Parsons, CSU president, said the university is moving 6,000 students onto campus this week.

"We're moving 6,000 students onto campus this week," Parsons said.

The university's entry into the Pac-12 is adding to the excitement surrounding the new school year.

"Being in the Pac-12 this year means that all of our games are going to be on national television. There's going to be a lot more visibility on Fort Collins and on CSU and on our teams," Parsons said.

Parsons said the university is opening the new veterinary teaching hospital on South campus this fall.

Also, construction is underway for a new engineering building, which is expected to open next year.

► Watch Peter Choi's report in the video below:

CSU move-in days bring thousands of students to campus

Among those moving in is Matthew Ciecek, a new student who relocated from California.

"I love California, but I'm kind of finding something new," Ciecek said.

Ciecek said he is ready for the change.

"I mean, it's just a new chapter in my life. Like, and kind of it's something brand new. Like, I've only known living on the West Coast, so moving inland to somewhere that feels like home. Like, I, I mean, I'm stoked," Ciecek said.

His mother, Michelle Ciecek, had some words of advice for her son and students like him.

"I would say find the people that allow you to be your best self. Don't lose sight of who you are and what your dreams and aspirations are, and have fun. Like, these are the best years of your life," Michelle Ciecek said.

All week, CSU is hosting events for students and their families as they settle into the new semester.