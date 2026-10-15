Thompson School District considers 14 options that could close and consolidate schools

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Thompson School District is considering 14 options that could change how some schools operate, including potential closures and consolidations.

While no decisions have been made, some parents are worried about what the proposed changes could mean for their children and their school communities.

Watch Peter Choi's report in the video player below:

Thompson School District considers 14 options that could change local schools

For Sara Haggard, Lincoln Elementary School in Loveland has been a part of her children's lives for years.

She said both of her children have attended the school for seven years, making a major change difficult to process.

“They're so amazing, and they've become a second family to where that's where kids go and spend, you know, eight hours of the day with,” Haggard said.

Haggard said the possibility of losing that familiar environment is concerning, not only for her family but for other families who rely on the school.

“It's been, you know, our kids going there every day for seven years, and, like, just that change and uproot just seems so, like, mind-baffling in a way,” she said.

Lincoln Elementary is one of the schools being considered for consolidation. Under one option, students would move to Centennial Elementary, meaning Lincoln would no longer operate as a separate school.

You can see the district's options here.

Haggard said she is concerned about how the district would accommodate students and families if the school was consolidated.

“There are some families that, where they are right next to school, I don't think they'd qualify, and so it's like, you have an entire school dissipating into potentially one to two other schools. How do they plan on, like, encompassing everything that would go with those?” she said.

Denver7 spoke with Todd Piccone, the district's assistant superintendent of operations, about why the district is evaluating potential changes.

Piccone said declining enrollment is a national and statewide concern, with falling birth rates contributing to the trend.

He said Larimer County's enrollment decline is greater than the state average.

The district began its review by identifying schools operating below 75% of their capacity, in accordance with board policy.

Piccone said the district is trying to minimize the impact on students and communities while considering the unique needs and cultures of individual schools.

The Master Plan Committee is continuing to review the 14 options. The committee expects to make a recommendation by the end of the year, followed by a school board vote in January.

Piccone said the district would continue its current approach if no changes are ultimately approved.

“If in the end nothing happens, then we'll do what we're doing today and focus on the kids,” he said.

He acknowledged the process is difficult for students, staff and families.

“It's hard for everyone. It's hard for the students, staff, even the conversation. This isn't something anyone wants to work through,” Piccone said.

“I do hope that it still remains open,” Haggard said.