The underground water storage project aims to help Northern Colorado during drought

CARR, Colo. — In the wide-open plains of northern Colorado, just about 12 miles from the Wyoming border, construction crews are digging underground as part of a project designed to store water and help communities prepare for drought.

FrontRange H2O is building the infrastructure for the Vita H2O Project, which will store and supply water to customers in Northern Colorado.

Brent Waller, CEO of FrontRange H2O, describes the aquifer as a massive underground reservoir.

Learn more about the Project in the Video Player Below

“It is a very large reservoir underground,” Waller said. Unlike a traditional surface reservoir, underground storage can reduce evaporation losses.

Waller said the aquifer is more than 50 times the size of Colorado's Blue Mesa Reservoir, providing a large potential storage resource.

The project includes a pipeline that will be buried about five feet underground.

Waller said the system could also provide flexibility during wet and dry years.

“It is a drought-resilient tool as well,” Waller said. “So in good wet years, we can reverse the system and bring the water back to the aquifer for storage and recovery later.”

The pipeline will eventually stretch about 30 miles south from the project area.

Construction crews are currently installing sections of pipe along the route.

The project is designed to connect the underground water supply with municipalities and other customers in Northern Colorado.

Clint DePorter, a local rancher, said landowners and communities could both benefit from the project.

“I think that it's a win-win,” DePorter said. “For the landowners in the area, they can benefit monetarily from the sale, and then there are a lot of municipalities in Northern Colorado that can benefit because they're in need of water.”

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District is participating in the Vita H2O Project.

In a statement, Chris Pletcher with the district said the partnership is intended to provide customers with a reliable water supply during dry conditions.

"Participating in the Vita H2O is a testament to our mission — to provide sustainable, high-quality, secure, reliable, and cost-effective water. The Vita H2O Project allows us to meet future demand without placing additional financial burden on our ratepayers. As we look ahead, we’re focused on protecting our customers and preparing for the challenges of tomorrow, today.”

Waller said the pipeline construction is expected to wrap up sometime late next year, with the first water delivery expected in the first quarter of 2029.