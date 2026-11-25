FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As the holiday shopping season approaches, some small businesses in Old Town Fort Collins say fewer customers are walking through their doors, making it harder to stay afloat.

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Fort Collins small businesses look for community support heading into holiday season

Julie Galloway, owner of Tadpoles Boba, opened her shop in June after spending years working in marketing and helping other businesses improve their operations.

But running her own business has come with unexpected challenges.

"Total number of transactions has decreased because there's just way fewer people out in the community," Galloway said.

Concerned that other businesses may be facing similar struggles, Galloway began reaching out to business owners throughout Old Town.

"I have spoken with well over 50 businesses in town, all just in Old Town... Over and over, I heard, 'I'm broke.' I heard the same iteration," Galloway said.

Some business owners told her they were already struggling to the point that it might be too late to turn things around.

Galloway created a free public survey to better understand the scope of the challenges facing local businesses and potentially share that information with the community.

But not every business is experiencing the same impact. As Denver7 stopped by several businesses, some did say they are doing well. They say the impact could vary depending on the kind of business and where it's located.

David Cantor, owner of Stem and Roots, a houseplant boutique in Old Town, estimates his business is down about 10% to 15% compared with last year.

Cantor says he and other owners are adjusting how they operate to manage expenses.

"We're just cutting shifts. We as owners are working more shifts, cutting some of the luxuries that the businesses had, just to make it more affordable, shopping more for cost of goods. Those are up as well," Cantor said.

Galloway is also working to bring more people into Old Town through the FOCO ELF Hunt, a holiday campaign encouraging families to visit participating local businesses and search for hidden elves.

Cantor says the campaign is a good way to promote businesses while connecting with the local community.

Both business owners hope more people will make a point of visiting and supporting local businesses throughout the holiday season.