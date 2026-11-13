Proposed SNAP changes could affect millions as Weld Food Bank faces growing demand

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A proposed federal rule from the Trump administration could make putting food on the table harder for millions of Americans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the changes are intended to narrow eligibility, close what it considers loopholes in the program, and reduce federal spending.

Denver7's Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains reporter Peter Choi has more on how those changes could affect Coloradans in the video below:

Weld Food Bank warns of possible SNAP changes

More than six million people could lose eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, once the proposed changes are fully implemented in 2029.

But local food assistance providers worry the changes could add pressure to an already strained system.

At the Weld Food Bank, volunteers pack groceries for families and individuals who need help putting food on the table.

CEO Stephanie Gausch says the organization has seen more demand from families looking for help.

“Weld Food Bank is already at capacity in terms of our budget, how much food we're able to bring in, and how many individuals we're able to serve,” Gausch said.

Gausch said the number of people seeking emergency food assistance increased by 50%, from 500 to 1,000, and the organization now serves an average of 1,800 people a day.

For people who rely on SNAP, the possibility of losing assistance brings additional uncertainty.

Andrea Aguilera has relied on food stamps for more than 10 years. She said changes to the program and the recent government shutdown have made it harder for families already struggling financially.

“Somebody like me, I've had food stamps for quite a while, and when they start changing things for people, it makes it harder on us,” Aguilera said. “Especially the ones that really can't afford stuff.”

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Aguilera said she worries about the potential impact on families, children and older adults who depend on food assistance.

“People need to eat, kids need to eat, grandparents need to eat, you know, and families,” she said.

Tonie Marceleno-Hernandez, who has relied on SNAP for about five years, said the possibility of changes initially left her panicked.

She said she previously experienced homelessness and continues to face financial challenges.

“I was homeless then. I'm not homeless now, but I still have challenges in the road, and government cutbacks are obstacles more,” Marceleno-Hernandez said.

Gausch said additional cuts to SNAP could also affect the food bank's ability to serve the community.

“Any cuts to SNAP will have a direct negative impact on the services we're able to provide here,” Gausch said.

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She said people receiving food from the food bank are getting about 40% less than they did five years ago as the organization stretches its resources to meet growing demand.

The need is also continuing into the holiday season. Gausch said the food bank has received about 6,500 requests for turkeys this year through its agency partners.

She said money raised during the holidays also helps support families throughout the rest of the year.

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