Mead residents push back against $16.6 million police department project

MEAD, Colo. — Residents in the small Weld County town of Mead are pushing back against plans to build a new police department, questioning whether the town should spend millions of dollars on a facility they say may not be necessary.

Mead has fewer than 8,000 residents and a police department with 17 sworn officers and 3 civilians. The proposed building comes with a price tag of $16.6 million.

Some community members say cheaper alternatives exist, while town officials and police leadership argue a new facility is necessary to prepare for future growth.

On the side of a road in Mead, a sign marks the future home of the new police department. But behind the construction fencing, work is currently on hold.

Don Smith, who has lived in Mead for 11 years, says he feels blindsided by the town's plan to build a new police department.

Since 2018, voters have rejected funding proposals for a new police facility four times.

Despite that opposition, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony last month for the $16.6 million project. Instead of putting another tax measure before voters, the town is using Certificates of Participation, or COPs, to finance the construction.

Smith worries the financing could leave taxpayers responsible for significant debt, particularly if the town does not grow as projected.

“It is going to debt when you pull out a $22 million loan that's going into debt, and you're putting it on the backs on future growth. If we don't grow, then you're putting it on the backs of the current people, maybe going bankrupt," Smith said.

Mead Police Chief Brent Newbanks says the proposed building is designed to accommodate up to 40 officers, giving the department room to expand.

Newbanks said development already approved by the town could eventually triple Mead's population, bringing it to more than 20,000 people.

He said preparing for that growth includes making sure the police department has adequate facilities.

"Every jurisdiction is different. So Mead has its own intricacies that make us special, and you know, different from other areas, but they're all looking at very similar types of facilities and the basic needs of police. And this facility would support this community for decades, and that's intentional," Chief Newbanks said.

The chief also said the proposed building is intended to meet the community's needs for decades.

But Smith questions whether the town should commit to such a significant expense based on projected growth that is not guaranteed.

He said economic conditions could slow development, leaving current residents responsible for the financial burden.

Newly elected town board members are expected to discuss zoning approval for the project later this month.

“By using COPS and spreading that cost out over the next 16 years, it seems like an intelligent move to get the facility in place that will be needed," Chief Newbanks said. "There isn't any going back to not needing this. It will continue to be a need in this community."

Smith also suggested the town consider other options, including a community center, instead of building a new police station.

"We need to be more conservative, and we need to hear the residents. And when the residents say no, that means no," Smith said.