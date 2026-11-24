LOVELAND, Colo. — For Tim Elliot, music has always been about more than playing a beat: it's about showing up for people when they need it most.

Since 2016, Elliot and a group of musicians have used their talents to raise money for families facing hardship through an organization called Drumming Up Hope.

“It's a group of musicians that have decided that the best way to use our musical gift is to apply it towards the benefit of someone else,” Elliot said.

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Loveland drummer who gave hope to others now fighting cancer

Over the years, the group has organized music-related events to support families dealing with medical challenges, disasters and other unexpected hardships.

They've raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, families affected by the Marshall Fire and others facing crises of their own.

But this year, Elliot found himself on the other side of that support.

He received a cancer diagnosis in August.

“I have a tumor in my shoulder. They're hoping to shrink it enough with the chemo to give more options for eradication, either through surgery, radiation, whatever,” Elliot said.

Treatment has also made it difficult to play the drums, something that's been a part of his life for years. But even through the uncertainty, Elliot says he is holding onto his faith and the belief that his purpose isn't finished.

“My mission on this earth is not over yet, so I've been trying to carry that optimistic attitude forward in my recovery,” he said.

Denver7 first met Elliot four years ago and recognized him as a Denver7 Everyday Hero for the work he was doing to help others.

Denver7 Everyday Hero Drummer rocks at helping kids, neighbors in need Kevin S. Krug

Now, the community he spent years lifting up is rallying around him.

Elliot says he continues to look for meaning in the middle of his fight, trusting that whatever comes next will reveal itself in time.

“I'm a man of faith, and I just put up my antenna, and I'm just waiting for a transmission to come in to let me know where to go, what do you need me — send me there. I'm on it," Elliot said.

For a man who spent years using music to give others hope, he's now leaning on that same hope as he faces cancer.

If you would like to help Elliot, you can find more information HERE.