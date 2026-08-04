Larimer County sheriff defends license plate reader cameras as privacy concerns grow

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has 49 automated license plate reader cameras installed across the county. While the sheriff says the technology has become an important investigative tool, some residents are raising questions about privacy and how the data is collected and shared.

One Denver7 viewer, Cole Huling, reached out after noticing the cameras in Laporte, Colorado.

"I wanted to know what these cameras are collecting and what it means in the greater scheme of privacy and protecting our citizens," Huling said.

She also questioned the role of Flock Safety, the private company that provides the automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology used by many law enforcement agencies.

"These are not government companies. These are privately owned companies that are using AI to create massive databases based on license plate reading," Huling said. The questions come after the City of Fort Collins ended its contract with Flock Safety, citing privacy concerns and community feedback.

Huling said she wants more transparency about whether the cameras are making the community safer.

"I think that what I would like to see is how much of an impact these cameras are actually having on making our community safer," she said. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen defended the technology, saying it has already helped investigators solve major crimes.

"We have solved two homicides. We've taken two people who have murdered other citizens off the streets using the ALPR technology," Feyen said. Still, Huling's biggest concern isn't whether the cameras help solve crimes. She wants to know what information is collected, how long it's stored, and who has access to it.

Sheriff Feyen said agencies participating in the Flock network can share data.

► Watch Peter Choi's report in the video below:

Privacy concerns grow over Flock cameras in Larimer County

"Currently, we receive data from 86 in-state agencies, and we share it with over 600 out-of-state agencies," he said. He added that each participating agency has safeguards in place to monitor how the system is used.

"Every agency has its own policies. We have an audit process that looks at the data and what searches are being done to make sure there isn't an abnormality, an uptick in one user's searches for some reason, or something that looks different," Feyen said.

Denver7 also asked whether the data is shared with federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We do not share with ICE. It's against Colorado law for us to share that data for immigration purposes or reproductive rights purposes. It would be remiss of a sheriff's office to violate Colorado law. So no," Feyen said.

The sheriff's office recently renewed its contract with Flock Safety for 2026 and 2027. Feyen said the original agreement was signed by his predecessor in 2022.

You can read the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's policy around using Flock cameras HERE.

As questions about the technology continue, Feyen said the sheriff's office plans to hold public meetings, including one in Laporte, to hear community feedback and discuss how automated license plate reader technology is used.

"We are also having one in the Laporte community. We are planning other ones to talk about ALPR technology," Feyen said.

Huling said she supports local law enforcement but wants the technology to be used responsibly.

"We love our local law enforcement. We want to be protected, but we want to do it the right way," she said.