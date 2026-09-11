Greeley’s new ‘smart’ traffic system aims to make intersections safer

GREELEY, Colo. — Things many people take for granted, like crossing the street, can require extra attention for people with disabilities.

For Scott Douglas, who has used a wheelchair for four decades, crossing a busy intersection means watching traffic closely.

“I take a little more responsibility for crossing the sidewalk than just, oh, it’s green, let’s go,” Douglas said. “I’m very cautious because people are distracted, and I try not to be distracted.”

Now, the City of Greeley is using new technology to better understand what’s happening at intersections and potentially make them safer.

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The city installed a so-called “smart” traffic system earlier this year using a $1.38 million federal grant.

Part of the system uses LIDAR sensors to detect pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles and monitor how they interact.

“So that right there, that’s the lidar device that’s detecting pedestrians and bicyclists as well as vehicles and the way that they interact together,” said Steven Younkin, chief engineer for the City of Greeley.

The technology has been installed at three locations in Greeley.

The sensors can detect pedestrians and collect data about potential conflicts between people and vehicles. City engineers can then use that information to better understand how intersections are working.

That data could eventually help the city adjust traffic signals, such as extending pedestrian crossing time, or inform future road designs.

“I think using all the technology we can to make it safer,” Douglas said.

The smart traffic system is also designed to help first responders.

Greeley installed emergency vehicle preemption technology at 43 intersections across the city. When an emergency vehicle approaches with its lights activated, the system can communicate with traffic signals ahead of the vehicle.

“It won’t just switch this light; it will switch all of the lights and prep them as it comes ahead of time,” Younkin said.

The system can also serve other city vehicles.

Snowplows can benefit from the technology, while buses can receive signal priority to help them get through intersections more efficiently.

“It knows there’s a bus coming; it’s going to extend the light for a few seconds, just long enough to get that bus through,” Younkin said.

Douglas said he supports using the technology, while emphasizing the importance of making sure people understand how it works.

“I’m all for it. Anything to make it safer and easier, but also making sure the users know what’s going on and how to use it properly,” he said.

The city says the project is part of a broader effort to use technology and data to improve safety and mobility throughout Greeley.