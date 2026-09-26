Fort Collins High School football team has four sets of twins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — To win a football game, you need a good teammate. But what if your teammate is also your twin?

That’s the case at Fort Collins High School, where the football team has something pretty unusual on its roster: four sets of twins.

All eight players are seniors, and they all play defense.

During a Monday practice, head coach Jeff Brennan pointed out just how unique his team is.

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“You don't realize you have four sets of twins out here until someone says, ‘Hey, you got four sets of twins out here,’” Brennan said.

That realization led to a closer look at the players behind the numbers.

Diego and Vicente Romero have grown up playing sports together. Now, they’re playing the same position for the same football team.

The brothers say having a twin on the same team can take some pressure off while also giving them an extra teammate to learn from.

“I mean, kind of takes a little bit of pressure off you, but then you also can be out on the field more than a lot of other people,” Vicente said.

The connection also extends beyond the football field.

The twins say they watch game film together at home and bounce ideas off each other, helping them better understand what they see on the field.

“I think something that is good is that the twins all play on defense,” Diego said. “So when we're on defense, like, and we're watching film together, and you go home and watch film like by yourself, you can bounce those ideas and concepts off of each other, and it really helps you understand it better.”

The Romero twins aren’t the only siblings on the team.

Fort Collins has four sets of twins on its roster, and all eight players are seniors who play defense.

The players say that shared experience has helped create chemistry within the group.

“I think it really helps with the chemistry, bonding, chemistry,” Killian Devereux said.

Holden Devereux, another senior on the team, said having a twin to compete with helped make the offseason more productive.

“And having someone, you know, we were as close to as a twin to compete with definitely just made that offseason a lot more productive,” Holden said. “And, yeah, you know, brotherhood is incredibly important in football.”

Brennan said having four sets of siblings naturally creates another layer of connection within the team.

“Between eight players, you've got four sets of siblings,” Brennan said. “So you would think naturally that would help with the bonding and the team chemistry, and just bringing us together even more.”

Having four sets of twins can also make things a little confusing, especially during practice.

But the players say they’ve gotten used to it.

“You kind of just go Romero,” Vicente said. “We'll say Romero, and one of us will come. Yeah. Same with the other guys.”

Four sets of twins. All seniors. All playing defense.

But for the players, the biggest goal isn’t individual recognition. It’s winning together.

“One of the things that Coach Brennan likes to emphasize too is team glory, not individual glory,” Vicente said. “So we just want everyone to succeed, and not ourselves.”