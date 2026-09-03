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Fort Collins cycling community comes together after deadly crash

A memorial has grown in Fort Collins after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians during Saturday’s Tour de Fat event, killing 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver.
The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver.
The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver.
Alex Maltese, Founder, Fort Collins Gravel People
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A tree that stands out from the others in Old Town of Fort Collins is now serving as a memorial.

Notes bearing the name of the Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass, of Denver, as the person killed after a pickup truck drove onto a sidewalk, hitting several pedestrians and a tree.

Watch Peter Choi's full report in the video player below:

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver.

It is not yet known whether Douglass was part of Fort Collins’ cycling community. But cyclists across the city say the loss is being felt deeply.

Alex Maltese was at Tour de Fat on Saturday. He founded the Fort Collins Gravel People in 2022, a cycling group that brings dozens of riders together each week.

“The Fort Collins bicycle community, I think, is one of the reasons why I moved to town,” Maltese said.

For Maltese, Tour de Fat is one of the events that brings that community together.

“A lot of people can kind of come up, you know, however they want to show up that day. You know, just wear whatever costume you want, or don't wear a costume. Get to kind of celebrate in like a nice, fun way,” he said.

Maltese said he did not know Douglass personally, but the tragedy still hits close to home.

“From not only the bike community in Fort Collins, but just the community in general, we're deeply saddened, you know, by this event. This is a tragic loss of life, and it's just unfortunate that it happened at all,” Maltese said.

He said the tragedy also shows the strength of the Fort Collins community during difficult moments.

“We have an incredible community of people that are able to kind of come together in times of joy and in times of need,” he said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Authorities have not said whether the driver will face charges.

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