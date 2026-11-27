FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KMGH) — As shoppers head to big-box retailers for Black Friday deals, some Northern Colorado business owners are hoping people will consider something a little more unique this holiday season: handmade gifts from local artists.

More than 100 vendors gathered at the Holiday Artisan Market in Fort Collins, showcasing everything from jewelry and paintings to handmade cutting boards and other crafts.

For shoppers like Kiersten Bolt, the appeal is finding gifts that feel a little more personal.

“Get some Christmas gifts that were handmade, and feels a little more special,” Bolt said.

The market gives local artists an opportunity to connect directly with customers and showcase the work behind their products.

John Olin, owner of J.C. Olin Woodworking, makes wooden products and says his craft also carries on a family tradition.

“My dad was a woodworker. He was a very handy guy,” Olin said.

Olin says events like the artisan market offer a different shopping experience from the crowds and lines often associated with Black Friday.

“I think people like to come to events like this. You know, it's more fun than lining up in front of Walmart, and you come in, and you wander around, you see all different types of things,” Olin said.

For small business owners, the holiday shopping season can also be one of the most important times of the year financially.

Kelly Matzner, owner of Wild As Heck, says buying from local artists gives shoppers a unique gift while supporting the community.

“Not only are they getting a unique gift that is most likely handmade by someone, but they also are really helping out their community as well,” Matzner said.

But competing with major retailers can take creativity and flexibility. Matzner says small business owners often have to find different ways to bring in customers and generate sales.

“You pick up extra work if you need to, or you diversify into different products, or try to maybe go a wholesale route versus, you know, whatever you can. Just kind of try to get creative and make it work for yourself,” Matzner said.

Matzner says she'll continue taking her products to different markets and events throughout the holiday season, including an upcoming market in Wellington.

For Bolt, supporting local artists is also about recognizing the value of creativity, especially as technology continues to change how art is made.

“I just think it's good to help local artists, and I don't know. I feel like art is kind of a hard thing to come by, especially with AI and everything like that. So it's good to support local artists,” Bolt said.

The Holiday Artisan Market continues Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Drive.