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Denver7 meets Loveland sculptor behind Rockies’ Larry Walker statue

George Lundeen, the Loveland sculptor behind the new Larry Walker statue at Coors Field, is already working on a second.
Denver7 meets Loveland sculptor George Lundeen, whose work includes the new Larry Walker statue at Coors Field and his next statue for Rockies legend Todd Helton.
Denver7 meets Loveland sculptor behind Rockies’ Larry Walker statue
George Lundeen
Larry Walker Statue
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LOVELAND, Colo. — The 15-foot-tall, 800-pound bronze statue of Larry Walker, unveiled Sunday outside Coors Field, was made in Loveland.

It is the first statue of a former Colorado Rockies player outside the stadium.

Denver7 met the sculptor behind the work.

George Lundeen, founder of Lundeen Sculpture in Loveland, created the statue.

"I've been here in Loveland for 50 years as a sculptor. I've been doing sculpture for 60 years," Lundeen said.

His work has reached every corner of the country, including the White House Rose Garden, where one of his pieces was placed.

President Donald Trump personally called Lundeen to express his appreciation for the piece.

For Lundeen, the craft is about telling a story.

"I think that's our main, that's our main gift is if you get good at it and you get to be a good storyteller, then all you have to do is have a story to tell, and that's what you really try to do," Lundeen said.

And if the story lands, Lundeen said he knows it.

"If you see somebody come up, and they smile, and they see your piece, then you know it worked," Lundeen said.

Downstairs in Lundeen's studio, a second large-scale sculpture of a Rockies player is already taking shape. This time, it's for Hall of Famer Todd Helton, and it will be outside Coors Field in September.

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