Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityNorthern Colorado

Defense technology company opens new facility in Fort Collins

Denver7's Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains Reporter Peter Choi looks at what Persistent Systems' expansion could mean for jobs and the region's growing technology industry.
Defense technology company opens new facility in Fort Collins
Dr. Herbert Rubens, Founder and CEO of Persistent Systems
Posted
Add Denver 7 as a Google Preferred Source

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A New York-based defense technology company is expanding its presence in Northern Colorado, opening a new facility in Fort Collins that could support more than 100 jobs.

Persistent Systems develops advanced communication and networking equipment used by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and other government agencies.

CEO Herbert Rubens says the company's work focuses on keeping military personnel and other forces connected in the field.

“We do a lot of work with, you know, law enforcement, with the Coast Guard, with federal agencies,” Rubens said.

The company says Fort Collins offers access to a strong technology workforce, including graduates from Colorado State University and employees from other technology companies in the area.

“This is a, you know, a college town, so there's a lot of, you know, young talent in the area,” Rubens said. He also pointed to major technology companies, including Intel and Broadcom.

Ann Hutchison, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, said the region's highly educated workforce makes it an attractive location for companies like Persistent Systems.

She said nearly 25% of Fort Collins' population has a graduate degree or higher, while another 35% has a bachelor's degree.

Sen. John Hickenlooper says the move will benefit Colorado.

“Building up these complex structures of different companies doing different parts of a very complex mission is what Colorado's best at,” Hickenlooper said.

Rubens said the new building gives Persistent Systems more room to grow and establish a longer-term presence in Fort Collins.

“With this building, we now have a new facility with more space, so we can, you know, kind of put our roots in the ground and continue to grow here in Fort Collins,” Rubens said.

peter choi call to action banner.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Peter Choi
Denver7’s Peter Choi covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting in northern Colorado and the eastern plains. If you’d like to get in touch with Peter, fill out the form below to send him an email.

peter-choi2.png

Connect with Peter in Northern Colorado
Reach out to Denver7's Peter Choi about a story, topic or issue you want him to look into in northern Colorado. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo