Defense technology company opens new facility in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A New York-based defense technology company is expanding its presence in Northern Colorado, opening a new facility in Fort Collins that could support more than 100 jobs.

Persistent Systems develops advanced communication and networking equipment used by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and other government agencies.

CEO Herbert Rubens says the company's work focuses on keeping military personnel and other forces connected in the field.

“We do a lot of work with, you know, law enforcement, with the Coast Guard, with federal agencies,” Rubens said.

The company says Fort Collins offers access to a strong technology workforce, including graduates from Colorado State University and employees from other technology companies in the area.

“This is a, you know, a college town, so there's a lot of, you know, young talent in the area,” Rubens said. He also pointed to major technology companies, including Intel and Broadcom.

Ann Hutchison, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, said the region's highly educated workforce makes it an attractive location for companies like Persistent Systems.

She said nearly 25% of Fort Collins' population has a graduate degree or higher, while another 35% has a bachelor's degree.

Sen. John Hickenlooper says the move will benefit Colorado.

“Building up these complex structures of different companies doing different parts of a very complex mission is what Colorado's best at,” Hickenlooper said.

Rubens said the new building gives Persistent Systems more room to grow and establish a longer-term presence in Fort Collins.

“With this building, we now have a new facility with more space, so we can, you know, kind of put our roots in the ground and continue to grow here in Fort Collins,” Rubens said.