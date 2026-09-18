CSU Rams gear up for BYU showdown in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is hosting nationally ranked No. 11 BYU Cougars on Saturday. Fans are excited about the game.

At C.B. & Potts restaurant in Fort Collins, the Rams pride is hard to miss.

The moment you walk in, you quickly realize there’s a theme: CSU Rams.

“Come here Saturday morning before the game and have some breakfast and watch other games and then head out to tailgate,” said longtime CSU fan Kevin Keefe.

The restaurant also has a dedicated room celebrating Colorado State athletes and Hall of Famers, with photos covering the walls.

That includes CSU legend Glenn Morris and other Rams greats.

C.B. & Potts owner Kevin Sheesley is part of that history himself.

“Oh, I'm a Ram through and through. So, like I said, I wrestled for them as well. Played football for them and been a fan ever since,” Sheesley said.

Now, he runs a business that has become a gathering place for Rams fans.

“We do this for the Rams. It’s exciting,” Sheesley said.

That excitement is building ahead of Saturday’s matchup, when Colorado State takes on nationally ranked BYU.

Sheesley still remembers facing the Cougars during his playing days.

“I remember they beat us every time,” Sheesley said.

He rattled off some of the quarterbacks BYU had during that era, including Gifford Nielsen, Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Ty Detmer and Steve Young.

For Sheesley, having a big game like this in Fort Collins is also good for local businesses.

“I think it's a great challenge,” he said.

Keefe is also excited to see CSU and BYU face each other again.

“Yeah, real excited. It's great to play BYU again. We were in a conference with them together for a lot of years, and now it's great to renew,” Keefe said.

As for the final score, neither Kevin wanted to predict it.

“I don't predict. I look for a good game, and this will be a tough one. If we can pull out a win, that's going to be great. But I'm also realistic,” Keefe said.

Sheesley had a similar response.

“I don't know. I want a good, strong effort, good, strong game, and great weekend,” he said.

Regardless of the final score, both say they’re looking forward to the game, the fans, and the energy it will bring to Fort Collins.