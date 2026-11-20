FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado is considering expanding requirements for commercial businesses to transition from gas-powered lawn and garden equipment to electric, a move that could significantly affect landscaping companies across the state.

The proposed expansion of Regulation 29 aims to reduce air pollution. But some landscaping industry leaders say the state needs to take a closer look at the costs, infrastructure, and operational challenges before moving forward.

At Zak George Landscaping, the transition to electric equipment began when Regulation 29 took effect last year. Manager Brison Bishop says the investment goes beyond simply buying new mowers.

“Just the trailer, the equipment inside the trailer, not even outside the trailer, and the truck is roughly about $165,000,” Bishop said.

While some businesses are seeing benefits from electric equipment, including quieter operations and fewer fumes, Bishop says keeping crews working efficiently throughout the day remains a challenge.

“In our industry, we're all about, you know, improving the air quality, right? But at the end of the day, we need a seamless transition,” Bishop said.

Before the law took effect in 2025, Denver7 spoke with Jordan Champalou with Electric Lawn Care. He says customers have welcomed the quieter equipment.

“And so a lot of my customers are happy about the fact that it's quiet, it's not annoying, they can still leave their windows open without having fumes coming into their house,” Champalou said.

The Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado is also raising concerns about the proposed expansion. CEO John McMahon says the state needs to better evaluate the environmental impact of the requirements and the infrastructure businesses will need to make the transition.

“They way overestimated the actual environmental impact, the emissions,” McMahon said. "When the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute got involved, they really looked at data and recognized that they way overestimated the actual environmental impact, the emissions, and so right there, what they were looking at is running equipment that's just not even feasible, like 1000 hours a week, when in reality it was only 168. So big data flaw."

McMahon is asking state officials to pause and reassess the proposal, including the data behind it and the potential costs for commercial operators.

“Make sure they truly understand the infrastructure costs. They're loosely talking about it, but they really haven't done the deep analysis that we think it warrants,” McMahon said.

State officials say the transition would be gradual, with requirements phased in over time. Stefanie Shoup, deputy director of regulatory affairs with the Air Pollution Control Division, says electric equipment costs are comparable to gas-powered alternatives in many cases.

“The costs are roughly the same for most of the equipment,” Shoup said.

Shoup says the requirements would also give businesses time to meet their targets, depending on how many pieces of equipment they operate.

“If you have only ... five pieces of equipment, you have to hit 10% by the first year. You do that, but you now hit 20%, and so the following year you don't have to do anything,” Shoup said.

The state is also considering incentives, including a potential 30% discount on new electric equipment, to help businesses with the transition.

McMahon, however, questions whether the state has enough staffing and resources to properly oversee the expanded requirements.

"What we're seeing with the state budget is that many of the state departments are cutting back their staffing. And so, with this, are they adequately have the right staffing to even look over this issue right now? Compliance is really fairly loose. There's no enforcement in those regulations," McMahon said.

State officials say they expect to spend the next several years determining what oversight and reporting will be needed to monitor the transition.

The Air Quality Control Commission is expected to decide Friday. If approved, the state is proposing June 1, 2027, as the first compliance date for commercial operators.