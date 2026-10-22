NORTHERN COLORADO — Drivers traveling between Mead and Berthoud have faced narrow lanes and construction delays as work continues on the North I-25 corridor.

Viewers reached out to Denver7, wondering whether automated speed enforcement cameras installed earlier this year have helped reduce crashes and injuries.

“I have not seen any follow-up information on how effective the cameras have been,” said Joel Post, who occasionally drives the I-25 corridor between Berthoud and Mead.

Watch Peter Choi's report in the video player below:

Are speed cameras making North I-25 safer? Here's what the data shows

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) introduced automated speed enforcement in April 2026 to encourage drivers to slow down and improve safety for motorists and construction workers.

Stacia Sellers, a CDOT spokesperson, said the agency has seen a 92% reduction in speeding along the I-25 corridor.

“So that shows that this program is being successful and really eliminating some of those speed concerns that we see," Sellers said.

However, crash data from the Colorado State Patrol shows the construction zone saw 320 reported crashes in 2024, followed by 363 in 2025. Through mid-October 2026, there had been 324 reported crashes.

The figures cover different time periods, and the 2026 total is not a full-year count.

Another viewer question concerns the project's cost and how revenue collected through automated speed enforcement is used.

Sellers said the revenue goes toward the operating costs of the speed enforcement program. If revenue exceeds those costs, the remaining money goes into CDOT's Safer Roads Fund.

Eight speed enforcement cameras are expected to remain in place while construction continues.

CDOT and regional leaders marked a major milestone Wednesday as the North I-25 Express Lanes Project between Mead and Berthoud moved into its new traffic alignment.

The project is intended to improve safety and connectivity along the corridor. Construction is expected to be completed between 2027 and 2028.

“Just to get that section completed would be great,” Post said.