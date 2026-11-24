EATON, Colo. — Nearly 17 hours on the road, one mile at a time, 17-year-old Jadon Schnell took on a mission to help families who lost so much.

That meant running 100 kilometers, more than 62 miles, for the families of three young men killed in a crash this summer in Eaton.

At 6 a.m., on a freezing morning, Jadon began running.

As community members gathered to cheer him on, he set out on a journey that would push his body to its limits. Mile after mile, lap after lap, the pain grew. But every time he wanted to stop, he had a reason to keep going.

“We got to mile 44, and it was dark. And I was just in my head. I was like, ‘I'm done,’” he said.

But Jadon says this run was never just about how far he could push himself.

Each lap was dedicated to someone affected by the tragedy, from the victims and their girlfriends to first responders.

“Every single lap was dedicated to someone involved in it. So it kind of helped keep us grounded each lap and have someone fresh to remember why we're doing it,” Jadon said.

Nearly 17 hours later, he approached his final lap.

Waiting at the finish line were hugs, tears and families whose lives had been forever changed. Among them were the families of Cooper, Jack and Cash, the three young men killed in the crash.

Cash Rinker's family and grandmothers were there to embrace him, reminding him that this run meant more than he could ever measure in miles.

“They're running with you, and they'd be so thankful if they were here,” Jadon said. “That's some heavy stuff.”

For the first time since the tragedy, I also met with Cash's dad, Corey Rinker.

Watching Jadon finish, Corey said he couldn't help but think of his own son.

“It's amazing what he did, and 62.2 miles. It blows me away,” Corey said.

He saw something familiar in Jadon, the same determination he remembers in Cash.

“If he had a goal, he was going to do it. And that's where I'm comparing Jadon to Cash there, because he had a goal of doing this, and he did it, and it was amazing,” Corey said.

Still, through the heartbreak, Corey says he is trying to hold on to gratitude.

“Thanks to my Lord and Savior, because I got 20 good years with my son, my family, this community, these students that are here.”

Two strangers, brought together by unimaginable loss and an extraordinary act of remembrance.

Two lives that never crossed paths, now forever connected.

“They're going to be remembered,” Jadon said. “And I'm just thankful that, you know, that happened because there's always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Find more information on how you can help the families HERE.