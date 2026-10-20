A community member's effort aims to save a bee colony inside a lightning-damaged tree

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Drought and extreme heat have added to the challenges facing Colorado’s farmers, plants and wildlife, including bees.

In Weld County, one community member is raising money to safely relocate a bee colony living inside a cottonwood tree damaged by lightning.

Yosef Salzano, a retired science teacher and longtime bee lover, is working with the landowner and farmer to save the colony rather than lose the bees when the tree is removed.

The tree is about four feet wide, with the bees living inside its trunk.

Salzano said the project will require a crane to lift the trunk and help safely move the colony to a new home. Estimates are upward of $5,000.

The effort could be costly, but he said the timing is critical.

“In the fall, you can't take the bees out of the hive,” Salzano said. “They have to stay there because that's where their winter storage is.”

He said removing the bees without preserving their home and winter food supply could leave the colony unable to survive the colder months.

Dr. Seth Davis, a professor at Colorado State University, said extreme heat in Colorado this year has also created challenges for local plants and animals.

“It was a very hot summer,” Davis said. “It's been hard for the plants and animals that live here.”

Davis said efforts like this can also help educate the public about the importance of conserving bees and other insects.

He said raising awareness can help get communities interested in protecting pollinators.

Salzano hopes saving the colony will benefit more than this winter. He said the colony could multiply and produce additional colonies in the future.

“By saving this colony, we're saving two more for next year because they'll multiply and set off two,” Salzano said.

The project aims to give the bees a chance to survive the winter while encouraging more people to recognize the importance of protecting pollinators.