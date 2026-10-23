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88-year-old accused in deadly Tour de Fat crash appears in court for first time

Denver7’s Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains Reporter Peter Choi was in court as Van Edward Lemaster faced seven charges in connection with the deadly crash
88-year-old accused in deadly Tour de Fat crash appears in court for first time
88-year-old accused in deadly Tour de Fat crash appears in court for first time
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An 88-year-old man accused in a deadly crash during Fort Collins’ Tour de Fat appeared in court Thursday for the first time.

Van Edward Lemaster faces seven charges in connection with the Aug. 29 crash, which killed Joshua Douglass and injured several others.

Watch Peter Choi's report in the video player below:

88-year-old accused in deadly Tour de Fat crash appears in court for first time

During Thursday’s brief hearing, Lemaster sat beside his attorney and needed a headset to hear the proceedings.

Judge Daniel McDonald explained the charges against Lemaster, including one count of vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The judge also outlined the potential penalties for the charges, including two to six years in prison for the vehicular homicide charge, or up to 12 years if aggravating circumstances apply.

Lemaster confirmed that he understood the possible penalties.

The crash happened Aug. 29 on Mountain Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins as the Tour de Fat bicycle parade was wrapping up.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lemaster was trying to back his Chevrolet Silverado out of a parking spot when he struck another vehicle. Investigators say Lemaster then accelerated onto a sidewalk and an outdoor patio where pedestrians were gathered, striking several people.

Joshua Douglass died of his injuries.

According to the affidavit, Lemaster told an officer at the hospital that he had tried backing out several times before he “just gunned it” to get out of the parking spot.

Investigators also cited vehicle data indicating that Lemaster fully depressed the accelerator as the truck moved forward.

Lemaster’s next court appearance is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8.

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