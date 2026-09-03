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Broomfield opens its first housing complex for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Denver7's North Metro Reporter Maggie Bryan was at the grand opening of The Grove at Cottonwood, a new housing complex for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Broomfield.
Broomfield has opened a first-of-its-kind housing complex in the city, aimed at filling a critical gap for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Broomfield opens new housing complex for adults with developmental disabilities
The Grove at Cottonwood
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BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield has opened a first-of-its-kind housing complex in the city, aimed at filling a critical gap for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Broomfield Housing Alliance held a grand opening for The Grove at Cottonwood on Wednesday. The complex on Cottonwood Street can house up to 40 people in units designed for independent living.

The Grove at Cottonwood
Broomfield has opened a first-of-its-kind housing complex for the city, aimed at filling a critical gap for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's a population that's been overlooked for a very long time," said Kristin Hyser, executive director of the Broomfield Housing Alliance. "We really can make a difference for our communities. It is just a matter of saying yes and seeing that this can be done and just making it happen."

Kristin Hyser
The Broomfield Housing Alliance held a grand opening for The Grove at Cottonwood on Wednesday.

The building is funded through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and is income-restricted for individuals who make less than 30% to 60% of the area median income, which in Broomfield is $30,240 to $60,480 for a one-person household. The maximum rent for a one-bedroom unit, including most utilities, costs between $810 and $1,620, depending on income. A two-bedroom unit costs a maximum of $972 to $1,891.

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Hyser said the project started after families raised concerns about where their adult children with intellectual and developmental disabilities would live when they could no longer take care of them. She said the project broke ground last July and finished construction in less than a year. As of this week, 10 residents have already moved in, with 10 more preparing to move in soon. Hyser said 20 units remain available.

Gabby Gonzales is one of 40 people who get to call The Grove home and has been part of the project since crews broke ground.

"It's very homey, cozy. I'm loving it so far," she said. "It doesn't feel real. I was here just throwing up dirt to now cutting ribbons."

Gabby and mom
Gabby Gonzales, right, is one of 40 people who gets to call The Grove home and has been part of the project since crews broke ground.
Gabby Gonzales
Gabby Gonzales, a new resident at The Grove, cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony of the complex on Wednesday.

Her mom, Kori, said watching the complex come to life has been surreal, and said she is grateful her daughter has the opportunity to live on her own.

"It's amazing. So we just feel so blessed," she said. "With this population, it seems like whenever we ask for anything or anytime we try to get something, the first answer is always no."

"Friends become like your best buddies, and you get to hang out with them, and eat dinner, and eat breakfast, and watch movies, and hang out together," said new resident Morgan Sidwell.

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