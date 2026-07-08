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Broomfield approves 18-month pause on data center development

Denver7's North Metro Reporter Maggie Bryan was at Tuesday's city council meeting as council members unanimously voted to halt new data centers using 10 megawatts of power or more.
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Broomfield approves 18-month pause on data center development
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BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield City Council unanimously approved an 18-month moratorium on new data center development Tuesday night, making the city the latest in a growing list of Colorado communities hitting pause on the rapidly expanding industry.

The moratorium applies to new facilities that use 10 megawatts or more of power. City officials said the pause gives them time to draft new local rules around zoning and water use, while the year-and-a-half window also accounts for potential state data center regulations expected in 2027.

"My big concern is those mega centers that guzzle water like there's no tomorrow," said Broomfield resident Jesse Applegate, who spoke in favor of the moratorium during Tuesday's public hearing.

► Watch Maggie Bryan's report in the player below:

Broomfield approves 18-month pause on data center development

City officials said Broomfield has four data-processing companies, along with one larger data center facility designed to consume 20 megawatts of power but currently using 6.3 megawatts.

Broomfield city leaders said the 10-megawatt threshold was chosen because it is half the designed capacity of the city's largest data center, and because any facility using 10 megawatts or more has the potential to affect the community's environment and energy use.

The council voted nine to zero in favor of the pause.

"I would like to see it expanded over 18 months, but I think that's a good starting point," said another Broomfield resident during Tuesday's public comment.

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