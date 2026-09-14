Adams County electric vehicle fire prompts warnings from crews about lithium-ion batteries

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An electric vehicle fire destroyed an Adams County home on Friday, drawing attention to a growing threat fire officials say is outpacing their ability to respond: fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Adams County fire crews said the electric vehicle caught fire in the home's garage on Alcott Street, causing the roof to collapse. Nathan Cardenas, who lives in the neighborhood, said he rushed over the to home Friday afternoon as thick smoke filled the air. He said the residents were able to evacuate safely.

"You know, if it would have happened at night while they were sleeping, you know, she smelled it in the house and came to the garage and knew there was a big problem and got out," Cardenas said.

Lilia Onstott Nathan Cardenas, who lives in the neighborhood, said he rushed over the to home Friday afternoon as thick smoke filled the air. He said the residents were able to evacuate safely.

Lilia Onstott Adams County fire crews said the electric vehicle caught fire in the home's garage on Alcott Street, causing the roof to collapse.

Adams County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Carpenter said fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common as the batteries are used to power many everyday household items. He said when lithium-ion batteries are damaged or overheat, they can enter thermal runaway, a chain reaction that can spark intense fires that are difficult to extinguish.

Crews were called to a vehicle fire this afternoon in the 5700 block of Alcott Street at 1:37pm. Electric vehicle in the garage caught fire and spread to home. Roof collapsed, causing firefighters to go defensive. Fortunately homeowner had evacuated and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/F69eeQZAn0 — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) September 11, 2026

Carpenter said the technology is advancing faster than fire crews can adapt to the challenges of extinguishing fires caused by battery failures.

"We've learned that we don't know more than we know. In the last few years, it seems like we've changed our tactics three times," he said. "There were fire blankets that you would throw over the the electric vehicle when it was burning, and then they learned that was trapping gasses and causing explosions and causing more dangers."

He said some Adams County fire crews now carry chains on their vehicles so they can pull a burning electric vehicle out of a garage before the fire spreads to the home.

Lilia Onstott Adams County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Carpenter said fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common and more dangerous as the batteries are used to power many everyday household items.

A 2026 fire service needs assessment done by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC) shows more than two thirds of responding fire departments across the state ranked electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery response as the top capability need. The report said the increase in EVs and lithium-ion batteries has created an emerging fire threat that departments are dealing with more frequently, but with limited training and a lack of specialized equipment.

Carpenter said while fire crews continue adapting to the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries, residents can also take steps to help prevent battery-related fires:



Do not charge devices unattended

Keep batteries out of the heat

Use manufacturer-approved chargers and equipment

If you hear unusual noises or notice strange odors while a device is charging, stop charging it immediately

Carpenter said it's difficult to offer practical advice for electric vehicle owners, acknowledging that many people charge their EVs overnight or while unattended.

"Somebody asked me, you know, would you recommend people don't buy electric cars? And my answer is no. There's hundreds of thousands of electric cars that are not lighting on fire," Carpenter said."With convenience comes responsibility. The responsibility, you know, make sure your electrical system in your house is current and capable for the electrical needs."

Cardenas said the fire has already changed behaviors in the neighborhood, including more people parking their EVs in the driveway instead of in the garage. He said neighbors are collecting donations of household items to help the homeowner, who is now displaced by the fire.

"Luckily nobody, you know, was hurt because it could have been a lot worse." he said.