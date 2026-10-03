Wheat Ridge considers new ordinance setting rules for businesses sharing outdoor dining and drinking spaces

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge City Council is considering a proposed ordinance that would establish rules for businesses wanting to share outdoor eating and drinking spaces.

The discussion is gaining traction as restaurants begin opening at the Lookout at Clear Creek Crossing. Once construction is complete, four businesses with liquor licenses will share one communal outdoor dining area, known as a CODA.

If passed, the ordinance would create a framework for businesses sharing spaces but would not authorize CODAs, according to Wyatt Peterson, assistant to the city manager.

"It creates that local framework needed for businesses to use this tool, while also making sure the city has standards," Peterson said.

Among those standards are setting clear boundaries and requiring a security plan.

"Because the CODA is shared, the participating licensees must operate under one security and control plan and remain responsible for compliance," Peterson said.

Boyd Hoback, director of Biergartens for Prost Brewing Co., one of the restaurants at The Lookout, is familiar with serving beer and food — but sharing a dining space with other restaurants is new territory.

"This is our fourth location, and we have a fifth under construction in Colorado Springs right now. This is the only one where we have this type of common area." Hoback said. "It's almost like a bar hop or a little food court."

"Wheat Ridge and Golden area needed this kind of property, and the response from the public has just been hugely positive," Hoback said.

Hoback said there is still much to work through.

"There's a lot to figure out," Hoback said.

The ordinance passed its first reading. A public hearing has been set for Oct. 26. If adopted, the ordinance would take effect immediately.

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