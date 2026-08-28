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Westracks shuttle wraps up first summer serving Jefferson County communities

Jefferson County's free Westracks shuttle is close to completing its first summer connecting riders to Morrison and Red Rocks, with organizers exploring extended hours and additional stops.
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Denver7
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MORRISON, Colo. — Jefferson County's free Westracks shuttle is close to completing its first summer connecting riders from RTD's Golden Station to downtown Morrison, with organizers already exploring ways to expand the program.

The shuttle launched in May and runs on weekends and holidays. Its first year wraps up after Labor Day. Stops along the route give riders access to Morrison, Red Rocks and the surrounding area.

Jefferson County applied for funding through RTD's 2025 call for projects and was approved for a three-year pilot program. RTD covered 80% of the funding, with Jefferson County covering the remaining 20%.

"Jeffco applied for funding through our 2025 call for projects, and it was a very strong application. Obviously, you know, you hear all the time, 'Oh, why isn't there a bus to Red Rocks?'" Cory Schmitt, RTD Partnerships Administrator said.

Emily Guffin, Trails and Access Program Manager, said 1,600 riders boarded the shuttle in the program's first three months.

At Morrison Holiday Bar, owner David Killingsworth is among several local business owners offering deals to riders who arrive on Westracks. His bar offers a free first drink to shuttle riders.

Killingsworth said the incentive has not drawn large numbers so far.

"Maybe, I don't know, 10 or 15 this year," Killingsworth said. "I think they could do a little more marketing."

Still, he sees value in the program and what it could mean for the community.

"I think it's a great opportunity for anybody to come visit Morrison, Red Rocks, the surrounding area, get more business in town," Killingsworth said.

Killingsworth said he is glad the RTD tax he has paid for decades is now funding potential a local transportation solution.

The Westracks program manager told Denver7 organizers are exploring ways to build on the pilot in its remaining two years. Potential adjustments could include extended hours, additional stops and a greater focus on concert access.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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