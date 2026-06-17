Jefferson County's Genesee community opens new emergency evacuation route after 20 years of planning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County's Genessee community now has a third way in and out after a new emergency evacuation route opened — 20 years after it was first proposed.

Genesee Fire Chief Josh Boyles said the need for an additional route was identified in the community's wildfire protection plan back in 2006. The concern at the time: there were only two ways in and out of Genesee.



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Genesee opens new emergency evacuation route after 20 years of planning

"They're separated by about 500 feet, so if we had any significant event in that, you could compromise both entrances and exits to our community," Boyles said.

The new road is 1.1 miles long and runs along steep terrain on the south side of Genesee — from the Water and Sanitation District down to Highway 74. An $8 million bond, approved by taxpayers, helped fund the project.

"Jefferson County is in the 99th percentile of one of the most dangerous places to have a wildfire, and having that extra way to get people out just buys a lot of people some safety," Boyles said.

Genesee firefighters responded to more than 60 calls for fires, smoke investigations and fire alarms in 2024 alone, and fought more than 15 fires that year, according to the Genesee Foundation.

Since opening in May, the road has already been used three times — for medical emergencies.

"It's been a long time coming," Boyles said. "I think a lot of communities have seen the need for this. I'm glad that our community was forward looking enough to understand that, you know, sometime in our future, it may be next year, maybe 100 years, or maybe never, but but fire is going to come through here."

Boyles emphasized the road is for emergencies only and will remain gated when not in use. It is not an alternate route for everyday traffic congestion.

"That will only be open in the event of an evacuation or some other pressing need that we need to get community members out," Boyles said.

Numerous "no parking" signs are posted along the route. Boyles stressed the importance of keeping the area clear so the road is accessible when it is needed.

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